ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $608.00 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $627.30. The firm has a market cap of $255.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

