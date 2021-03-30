ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Citigroup started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

