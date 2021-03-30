Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

