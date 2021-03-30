Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 2,640 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54.

On Friday, January 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 665,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,150. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,642,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 760,725 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

