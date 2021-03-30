ATB Capital Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$2.78.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The stock has a market cap of C$722.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

