Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

AVIR opened at $58.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

