Ativo Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,739 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average of $221.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

