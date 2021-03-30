Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Up 81.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ault Global has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

