AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,362.08.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,432.28 on Monday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $757.18 and a 1 year high of $1,440.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,240.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,192.39. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AutoZone by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2,059.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

