AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

