B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger’s (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During B. Riley Principal 150 Merger’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.98.

