Baader Bank Downgrades u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) to Reduce

Baader Bank lowered shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

u-blox stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. u-blox has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $77.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

