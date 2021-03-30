BaaSid 1-Day Volume Hits $6.64 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 110.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,928.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid Token Trading

