Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the period. S&T Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.