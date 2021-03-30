Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $25.10.

