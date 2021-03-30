Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $279.34 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $159.41 and a 52 week high of $283.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.