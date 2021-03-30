Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 2,310 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,597,000.

ACWI stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.71.

