Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,288. The firm has a market cap of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

