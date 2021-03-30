Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.67 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Accolade were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $1,961,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

