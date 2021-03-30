Barclays Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $74.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 362.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $418,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in EOG Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

