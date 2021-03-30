Barclays Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $170.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.32.

CE stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

