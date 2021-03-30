Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knoll by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knoll by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knoll by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

