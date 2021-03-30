Barclays PLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 95.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 223,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,363.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

