Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $413.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

