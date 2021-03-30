Barclays PLC Sells 509 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of IRadimed worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IRadimed by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

