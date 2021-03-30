Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.60. 16,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,658. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

