Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for CuriosityStream in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.