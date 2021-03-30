Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

