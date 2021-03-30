BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BESIY stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

