Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

