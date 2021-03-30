Beaton Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

NYSE K traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 94,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,182. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.