Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. 10,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.