Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.84. 59,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

