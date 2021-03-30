Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.01. 45,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

