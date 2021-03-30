Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.