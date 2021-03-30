Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,033,000.

ICVT opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91.

