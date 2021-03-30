Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRGO opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Bergio International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

