Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $180.16 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

