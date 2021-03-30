Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Biocept has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

