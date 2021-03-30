Bitcloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,195.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $5,195.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 323.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.00 or 1.00131411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00033629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00303795 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.72 or 0.00368334 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.67 or 0.00686301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,146,300 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

