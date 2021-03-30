Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $9.14 or 0.00015420 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $70,219.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 156,836 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

