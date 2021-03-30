Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$447.84 million and a PE ratio of -50.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.27. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,328.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

