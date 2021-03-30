BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,579. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.