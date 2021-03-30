Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 95,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,832. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.