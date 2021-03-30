Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BOAC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 328,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

