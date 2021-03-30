Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.10

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.10 and traded as high as C$37.02. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$36.41, with a volume of 78,893 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.05.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.