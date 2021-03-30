Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: BDNNY):
- 3/24/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/22/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 3/18/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/9/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $85.45.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.
