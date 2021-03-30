Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. 1,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 357,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOLT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 in the last ninety days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

