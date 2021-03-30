Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. 3,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $892.38 million, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

