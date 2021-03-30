Boxlight’s (BOXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boxlight by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

